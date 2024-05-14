New and used car dealership Mangoletsi dealt second blow in plan for extension to car park

A car dealership in Cheshire has suffered a double blow in its bid to extend its car park.

Mangoletsi – which has the franchises for Alfa Romeo, Jeep, Fiat, Abarth, Suzuki and MG, as well as selling used cars – had wanted to increase the number of slots at its Allostock showroom from 27 to 63.

It submitted an application earlier this year, but although it was recommended for approval by planning officers at Cheshire West and Chester Council, the planning committee called for a deferral after fears over the site’s rural nature, the cumulative impact of development and residential intrusion.

That was in March, with officers saying they would report back with a reason to refuse it after taking into account the points that had been raised.

Councillors unanimously rejected the application when the committee met again last week, reported The Chester Standard.

In their report, the officers said: ‘The proposed development, in combination with the cumulative impact of previous extensions and development, would not be proportionate to, or in keeping with, the nature and scale of the site and its wider setting.

‘The resulting urbanisation of the Cheshire countryside, by reason of the additional parking and increase in the footprint of the overall site, would fail to protect the intrinsic character and beauty of the countryside in this location.’

Ward councillor Mark Stocks, who had called in the proposal, was quoted as telling fellow members: ‘I welcome the recommendation that’s been brought back to committee today.

‘I think it does take notice of the local resident’s position with regard to this particular development.

‘The development does intrude heavily on to his home and the residential amenity that he has. But I think the overdevelopment at this site has been there for many, many years.’

Main image via Google Street View