New car market enjoys eighth month of growth in a row as sales rise by 18 per cent

New car registrations in March delivered the best new plate month performance since before the pandemic, according to figures released by the SMMT this morning.

They bounced back by 18.2 per cent on 2022’s figure of 243,479 to see 287,825 units delivered – the eighth consecutive month of growth for the new car market, as supply chain challenges slowly continue to ease.

March 2019 saw 458,054 new cars sold, while March 2020 saw only 254,684 units shifted as the coronavirus crisis started to take a grip, and March 2021 saw the figure rise to 283,964.

As a result of the latest figures, said the trade body, the first quarter of 2023 was the strongest since 2019, with just under half a million new cars joining the road.

That represents an extra £2.7bn of deliveries, which the SMMT said underlined the contribution the sector can make to UK economic growth, despite the market still being significantly below pre-pandemic levels – down 29.5 per cent on 2019’s first quarter of 701,036 units.

Registrations rose across all sales types, with deliveries to private buyers up by 1.4 per cent, and those to businesses with fleets of fewer than 25 vehicles up 26 per cent.

The best-selling vehicle was the Tesla Model Y, with 8,123 units sold. Second favourite was the Nissan Juke at 7,532 and third was the Nissan Qashqai at 6,755.

Large fleets were the main drivers of March’s growth, with registrations rising by 40,651 units – a 40.9 per cent increase to take an overall 48.6 per cent market share.

By segment, superminis posted the largest percentage growth – up 27.2 per cent, to remain Britain’s most popular car type.

Lower-medium and dual-purpose vehicles were the second- and third-most popular respectively, with all three vehicle types combined representing 86.5 per cent of total registrations.

Petrol-powered vehicles remained the most popular fuel type, comprising 56.3 per cent of new units, while battery-electric vehicle (BEV) deliveries reached a record monthly high of 46,626, representing growth of 18.6 per cent.

Overall, the BEV market share remained almost the same as last year at 16.2 per cent.

With plug-in hybrid (PHEV) registrations growing by 11.8 per cent, plug-in registrations comprised 22.4 per cent of the market – a slight drop on 2022.

The biggest growth, however, was in hybrids (HEVs), with a 34.3 per cent surge helping electrified vehicles account for more than one in three registrations for the month.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: ‘March’s new plate month usually sets the tone for the year, so this performance will give the industry and consumers greater confidence.

‘With eight consecutive months of growth, the automotive industry is recovering, bucking wider trends and supporting economic growth.

‘The best month ever for zero-emission vehicles is reflective of increased consumer choice and improved availability, but if EV market ambitions – and regulation – are to be met, infrastructure investment must catch up.’