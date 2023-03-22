Sign in for early access: Car Dealer 181 features Car Dealer Live conference reports, the Audi TT remembered and much more

The new edition of Car Dealer is out now – and it’s full of articles, stories and features that you simply won’t want to miss!
Issue 181 is free to read and download – here’s a sample of what’s inside its packed pages…
Our latest interactive and digital edition of the magazine is free to read AND download!
The new edition of Car Dealer is out now – and it’s full of articles, stories and features that you simply won’t want to miss!
Issue 181 is free to read and download – here’s a sample of what’s inside its packed pages…