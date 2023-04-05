SMMT hails strong start to 2023 for new van sector as market grows for third consecutive month

The LCV market grew for the third month in a row in March – increasing by 17.3 per cent to 47,634 units sold.

Figures published today by the SMMT show that the traditionally large-volume month because of the new number plate was boosted by comparison versus a weak March 2022, when lingering supply chain shortages drove the market down by 27.6 per cent.

March 2022 saw just 40,613 units sold, versus 56,122 in March 2021.

Demand last month was up across all segments, except for vans weighing up to and including 2.0 tonnes, which fell by nearly a quarter (24.6 per cent), reflecting broader trends that favour larger units.

In all, 87,272 LCVs have been sold in the first quarter of 2023 – up 17.4 per cent against the first quarter of last year – in what the SMMT hailed as the best start to the year since 2021’s 97,356 units.

In 2022, the first quarter only saw 74,344 LCVs sold.

However, despite the rise in demand, the quarter is still 15.1 per cent off pre-pandemic 2019’s figure of 102,743 units.

The top-selling van was the Ford Transit Custom at 6,257 units, while second favourite was the Ford Transit (3,951) and third was Ford’s Ranger (2,848).

Making up the rest of the top 10 were the VW Transporter (2,678), Citroen Berlingo (2,617), Renault Trafic – pictured (2,221), Mercedes-Benz Sprinter (2,168), Ford Transit Connect (2,140), Vauxhall Vivaro (2,092) and Peugeot Partner (1,833).

Deliveries of battery-electric vans continued to rise – up by 32.7 per cent as more choice of models made switching to zero-emission vehicles more compelling.

However, the trade body warned that infrastructure was still the biggest barrier to uptake, with a paucity of charging points suitable in size and location for vans.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: ‘A solid first quarter of growth for the van market is a positive outcome, given the importance of vans in keeping Britain’s businesses on the move.

‘These working vehicles are also essential in helping Britain decarbonise, so all barriers to uptake must be removed to accelerate fleet renewal.

‘The most important requirement now is the urgent development of widespread and dependable van-suitable charging infrastructure to bolster operator confidence to make the switch.’