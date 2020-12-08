MG Motor has announced two new directors joining the its leadership team in the UK.

Guy Pigounakis will take on the role of commercial director, David Pugh will become marketing director, while current head of sales and marketing Daniel Gregorious will continue to head up the company.

Pigounakis was previously commercial director of MG Rover Group, sales director at Hyundai UK and most recently head of operations for Richmond Motor Group.

Meanwhile, Pugh has had experience with Vauxhall, GM and Jaguar Land Rover and was recently marketing director at Hyundai.

There he launched hybrid and EV sub-brands and N performance range.

Pigounakis commented: ‘Being involved with the MG brand is a bit of a homecoming for me and I can’t wait to get stuck in to supporting the next phase of the company’s growth.

‘There is an amazing amount of potential waiting to be unlocked and this is a hugely exciting time to be getting involved.’

Pugh added: ‘Of all the brands in the automotive industry at the moment, MG is by far the most interesting.

‘It’s an amazing brand that’s already growing rapidly and is perfectly poised to accelerate that growth as we head towards an electrified future, not least because it is already seen as an EV leader.

‘It’s a hugely exciting time to be joining the company and there’s an incredible depth of enthusiasm within the MG Motor team.’