New general manager appointed at Vertu Kia Nottingham

Vertu Motors has appointed Geoff Wicks as general manager at its Kia showroom in Nottingham.

Wicks joins the dealership following a successful career with Marshall Motor Group and Inchcape Lexus and Toyota.

Wicks said: ‘Vertu Motors is one of the leading automotive retailers in the UK with a fantastic reputation. The group’s values closely align with mine and I’m looking forward to getting started.

‘This is a relatively new dealership, representing the exciting and progressive Kia brand; I’m committed to building a strong and motivated team to serve our customers.’

Vertu Kia Nottingham offers the complete Kia range, Kia servicing and parts, as well as offering Approved Volkswagen used cars and servicing.

Chris Taylor, group operations director, said: ‘We are redeveloping a first-class Kia retail facility at Nottingham.

‘With the appointment of Geoff Wicks as general manager, it gives everyone the confidence we can maximise the full potential of the Kia brand, whilst delivering high levels of customer service.’

Vertu Motors CEO Robert Forrester added: ‘Geoff is an experienced General Manager and I’m delighted that he has joined our Group to lead our Vertu Kia Nottingham dealership.

‘He brings his many years of experience in the motor trade to the business and will be a strong asset. I wish Geoff the best in his new appointment!’

