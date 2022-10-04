New Mercedes GLC to start from £51,855

Mercedes-Benz has priced up its new GLC.

The top-selling SUV starts from £51,855 and initially comes only with mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid power.

Mild-hybrid tech – which consists of a 48-volt integrated starter-generator system – comes on the GLC 300 petrol and 220d and 300d diesels.

There are two plug-in hybrid available, with the petrol-powered GLC 300e combining a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a 100kW electric motor bringing 308bhp combined.

Prices for the range-topping GLC 300e in Premium Plus specification will start from £72,210.

A diesel-powered plug-in hybrid – badged GLC 300de – will join the range later.

The GLC incorporates an uprated chassis over its predecessor, with a new four-link setup at the front and multi-link independent rear suspension.

AMG Line specification cars gain a sportier suspension layout, while plug-in hybrid versions gain air suspension at the rear axle as standard.

Inside, the GLC receives the latest technology that Mercedes has to offer, including a pair of high-resolution displays using the firm’s MBUX operating system.

A 12.3-inch screen ahead of the driver is paired with an 11.9-inch display in the centre console. There’s also the option to add a heads-up display, too.

All models get newly designed sport seats as standard, available in black, brown or grey.

On AMG Line Premium Plus cars black leather is included as standard, with brown or red leather available at no extra cost.