Log in
Front image of Mercedes-Maybach S-ClassFront image of Mercedes-Maybach S-Class

News

New Mercedes-Maybach S-Class goes on sale from £162,390

  • Mercedes-Maybach S-Class now available for order from £162,390
  • Luxury motor available in three different variations
  • First deliveries expected to arrive in early autumn

Time 50 seconds ago

Mercedes has announced it new Maybach S-Class limousine is available to order from £162,390.

The luxury saloon is available to three different variations, with two high-specification trim levels and two trim-dependent engine choices.

The stylish cruiser has been built with chauffeured driving in mind and is therefore 18cm longer than the regular S-Class.

Advert

The move delivers more legroom for rear passengers, who also benefit from upgraded interior equipment and materials.

The range starts with the Maybach S 580 4Matic, which uses a 4.0-litre V8 engine that makes 496bhp and 700Nm of torque, with an extra 20bhp and 200Nm available through the mild hybrid system.

Back image of Mercedes-Maybach S-Class

Equipment on the model includes the latest-generation Mercedes-Benz infotainment system, rear seat entertainment features, a rear tablet, digital TV tuner, Burmester surround sound system, nappa leather upholstery and much more.

A higher-specification First Class trim is also offered, starting from £177,025 with the same engine as above, badged S 580 4Matic First Class.

Advert

However, this trim is also offered with a V12 engine making 603bhp and 900Nm of torque.

Despite its size, the Maybach S 680 4Matic First Class can go from 0-60mph in just 4.3 seconds.

Upgrades for the First Class trim include 21-inch alloy wheels, folding tables in the rear, nappa leather roof lining, rear-axle steering, champagne flutes, and a fridge with 10-litre capacity.

This model is only available with the luxury individual rear seat enhancement.

Optional upgrades are available, such as Exclusive Two-Tone paint for £13,650 and a nappa leather package for £28,000.

Interior shot of Mercedes-Maybach S-Class

The new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is available to order now with the first deliveries expected in early Autumn.

Darren Cassey's avatar

Darren is a staff writer for Car Dealer parent company Blackball Media. He has been writing about cars for eight years and tests all the latest models on sale, with previous experience at Car Throttle and DriveTribe.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 51