New Motors.co.uk advertising will begin airing on national television tonight, as part of a multi-million pound marketing campaign by parent firm eBay Motors Group.

Called ‘Search Less. Live More.’, the new multimedia campaign will appear across ITV, Sky and Channel 4, all designed to build online sales enquiries and test drive leads ahead of car showrooms reopening in April, said the firm.

The four adverts will be supported by activity across video on demand, digital and display, also starting from today.

Motors.co.uk said the campaign will position its platform ‘as the search website that empowers buyers by helping them find the ideal car for their needs, as simply as possible’.

We believe that alongside showrooms reopening next month, this multimedia campaign will help our dealer partners engage online with buyers searching now for their next car.

Dermot Kelleher, head of marketing and research at eBay Motors Group, said: ‘As we edge closer to regaining our freedoms after this latest lockdown, the creative narrative in this campaign takes on an added significance, with the right car having a positive, practical and emotional impact on so many facets of our lives.’

‘We’ve been really encouraged over the past few months by strong trading reports from many retailers who have successfully pivoted into click-and-collect and click-and-deliver operations, and we believe that alongside showrooms reopening next month, this multimedia campaign will help our dealer partners engage online with buyers searching now for their next car.’

Kelleher added: ‘We’ve also taken this opportunity to invest in evolving our onsite experience to help visitors find the right car with updated presentation, usability and tools.

‘We’re confident these will further support conversion of traffic into quality sales leads for our dealer partners.’

Motors.co.uk also said it will also be launching a new radio and digital audio partnership in May.