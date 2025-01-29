New plates, new processes, new opportunities: How KeyTracker could help your dealership

With March 1 now just weeks away, vehicle dealerships are eagerly preparing for the arrival of new registration plates.

But going beyond simply an administrative update, marking a vehicles’ age and origin, the new plates offer dealerships a golden opportunity to review and improve their operational efficiencies.

The introduction of new registration plates typically signals an influx of customers looking to purchase the latest models, leading to increased demand on staff working in store.

More customers mean more inventory of assets – including keys to new vehicles and other accessories.

As such, each year dealerships face the challenge of efficiently organising and storing these items to enable staff to seamlessly manage customer demand, while minimising losses and optimising operations.

Thankfully, KeyTracker’s range of innovative dealership solutions are designed to make the process of managing keys and other assets quicker, simpler and more secure.

Solutions supporting new reg plate season

KeyTracker offers a range of products that can help car dealerships operate seamlessly during this busy period.

For example, trade plate tracking holders provide a smart and secure way of displaying, managing and securing trade plates.

The holders ensure plates are always fixed in their correct position, awaiting authorised use – and you can keep track of which are in use, and by whom, as customers undertake test drives of new vehicles.

Not only does this help your dealership remain compliant with regulations, but the KeyTracker trade plate holders can be quickly and easily fitted to any wall to suit your operational layout, storing single or double sets of plates.

Security is a top priority for any dealership, especially at a time when there are more customers, vehicles, keys and assets to manage.

Push-fit anti-tamper seals add an extra layer of security to your dealership by preventing individual vehicle keys from being removed from a KeyTracker board ‘retention peg’, whilst stored on a secure board or even when on a test drive.

This simple yet effective solution helps protect vehicles from unauthorised access, eliminating ‘palming’ or removal of a single key, reducing the risk of theft and loss.

These seals are available in a variety of colours, and can be supplied with printed or writeable stickers to include your logo or a message on them for personalisation.

Because finding the right key for the right vehicle can be time-consuming, especially if you have a large shop floor, you can use matching numbered KeyTracker rear view mirror hangers or magnetic blocks, which are matched with the numbering system on your KeyTracker peg-in peg-out board, to allow for quick identification and location of both vehicles and keys.

Electronic solutions for improved security

While many dealerships utilise mechanical peg-in peg-out key management systems, there are electronic key management solutions which provide an additional layer of security and complete auditable accountability.

Such systems enable dealership managers to control, search and monitor which keys employees can use or have withdrawn, based on certain criteria. For example, if an employee isn’t qualified or permitted to access a vehicle, they can be restricted from accessing keys.

These systems also offer full recording of all key transactions, with the data accessible to any authorised person from any internet device, including smart phones, arming managers with knowledge of who has had which keys, when and for how long, helping with decisions such as forecourt layouts and employee workloads.

Electronic key cabinets have several access options, including pin codes, biometric fingerprints, or swipe cards allowing progressive dealerships to choose the method best suited to their needs.

There are also clear or solid fronted cabinets of all sizes, with the option to enable key returns to any cabinet on the system.

This allows for authorised movement of vehicles between departments or branches, while powerful cloud-based software supporting the system offers other options such as pre-booking and client notes.

Reporting and accountability are also improved through these systems; when a key is taken out or not returned, managers can receive automated notifications and fully searchable reports, ensuring safe returns and enabling fast action if a key goes missing.

Meanwhile, out of hours collection and drop off lockers offer dealerships the benefit of extended operating hours without the increased staff overheads.

Pre-booked clients receive a QR code enabling speedy collection and drop off of keys, and managers can receive notifications as and when transactions occur.

Enhanced security and efficiency for a successful sales season

KeyTracker’s dealership products are designed to increase efficiencies and reduce the risk of theft and loss of keys and important assets all year round – but particularly during busy periods, such as when new registration plates are introduced.

By improving organisation and security measures, dealerships can enhance their reputation and build trust, increasing sales and customer satisfaction, whilst reducing rising insurance costs.

Enhanced security and organisation will also improve operational efficiency which increases productivity and elevates a dealership’s standing in the competitive market, providing a solid foundation for sustained growth.

So as this busy period for the industry beckons, now is the time to adopt new key management solutions that enhance multiple areas of your business. Equip your dealership with KeyTracker’s systems, accessories and solutions, and ensure you’re ready to thrive in this new landscape.

