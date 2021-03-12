Thousands of vulnerable people are being given food and personal care items thanks to a new Polestar outlet.

The Polestar ‘Space’ at the Trafford Centre in Manchester was due to open three months ago but the latest lockdown postponed it. It’s now due to open on April 12.

In the meantime, Polestar staff there came up with a charity initiative inspired by Marcus Rashford’s Feeding Britain’s Children documentary.

The #NoWasteofSpace campaign, which saw empty boxes sent out to be filled, gathered non-perishable food and personal care items to be distributed via Fareshare UK’s local foodbank hubs.

Involving all of Polestar’s UK staff, media members of the media and various celebrities, including comedian Jason Manford and Dynasty actress Emma Samms.

Polestar UK received 325 filled boxes and matched the donations, taking the total distributed to Fareshare UK to 4.4 tonnes. Fareshare UK said that was enough to give more than 10,000 meals to vulnerable people.

Jonathan Goodman, head of Polestar UK, said: ‘We could never have envisaged the incredible response this campaign received, and the generosity of all who took part is truly heart-warming.

‘In 2021, it’s awful to think that some of the nation’s most vulnerable are having to go without basic items, so I’m glad the Manchester team were able to use our resources to help such a worthy cause.

‘We’re looking forward to continuing this effort once the Trafford Centre has reopened, working with the other retailers and centre management to support the community around our latest Space.’

The Trafford Centre ‘Space’ is Polestar’s second in the UK and About Manchester quoted Goodman as saying: ‘Manchester has a rich history in technical innovation, not least when it comes to transport.

‘It’s also leading the way in terms of sustainability and the digital revolution, so it is the perfect location for our second home in the UK.

‘This is an extraordinary time to be opening a new retail proposition, but Polestar is anything but an ordinary brand – and Manchester is anything but an ordinary city.’

A fleet of 10 Polestar 2 electric vehicles assembled at the Trafford Centre yesterday (Mar 11) to deliver the meals.

Zoe Inman, Trafford Centre director, said: ‘What a wonderful initiative from the incredible team behind the brand new Polestar Manchester Space at The Trafford Centre.

‘The #NoWasteofSpace initiative has received huge support and will benefit so many families across Greater Manchester and Merseyside who have been struggling more than ever before due to the pandemic.

“We’re so pleased to have Polestar here at the Centre with its innovative and modern approach to retail and commitment to improving lives for local communities.’

Miranda Kaunang, head of development at FareShare Greater Manchester, said: ‘The Covid-19 crisis has been particularly challenging for those we work with, so Polestar’s #NoWasteofSpace campaign is particularly timely.

‘The efforts of the Polestar Manchester team while they wait to open has generated an incredible response.

‘With over 10,000 meals donated through their initiative, this campaign will make a real difference to those in need. Thank you to everyone at Polestar.’