Toyota has said that prices for its upcoming Yaris Cross will start at £22,515.

The new crossover shares the regular Yaris hatchback’s platform but its high-riding driving position and extra ground clearance make it similar to an SUV.

Its hybrid powertrain has a 1.5-litre petrol engine and electric motor making 114bhp with what Toyota has called ‘generous’ electric driving capabilities.

The UK will have four trims as well as a high-spec Premiere Edition for early adopters.

The entry-level model – Icon – is only available with front-wheel drive.

It’ll cost from £22,515, with equipment including 16-inch alloy wheels, Toyota Safety Sense driver assistance technology, an eight-inch infotainment screen, reversing camera and air conditioning.

The Design trim, starting at £24,140, offers 17-inch alloys, LED headlights and rear lights, aluminium roof rails, black headlining and rear privacy glass.

Excel models get 18-inch alloys, a nine-inch infotainment system, heated steering and front seats, plus intelligent parking sensors, with prices beginning at £26,745.

The top-spec Dynamic starts at a slightly lower price – £26,465 – but can be specced with all-wheel drive, starting from £28,825. Key upgrades include a ‘more distinctive SUV appearance’ package, dual-zone air conditioning and dark grey 18-inch alloy wheels.

The Premiere Edition, meanwhile, is also available in front- and all-wheel drive, priced from £28,185 and £30,545 respectively.

It has a massive specification, including machined 18-inch alloy wheels, black leather seats, a JBL eight-speaker sound system, 10-inch colour head-up display, plus bi-tone paint finish.

UK orders will start on May 4 ahead of the first test drives in August, with customer deliveries expected to begin in September.