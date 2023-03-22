Nissan GB appoints new dealer network development boss

Nissan GB has made Csaba Vincze its new network development and customer quality director.

Currently the manufacturer’s fleet director, Vincze will take up the post on April 1.

He joined Nissan GB in 2019 as head of the managing director’s office but also has 12 years’ experience in various roles at Nissan Central & Eastern Europe, including in network development, product marketing and sales.

Andrew Humberstone, Nissan GB’s managing director, said: ‘Our industry is undergoing rapid change and we are now entering a new phase in our network operations.

‘With a wealth of cross-functional and dealer-facing experience, Csaba is ideally placed to lead our network development team during this exciting period for the industry.

‘I’d like to thank him for his significant contribution in fleet, where he has not only maximised the current performance through sales channel optimisation, but also concluded a mid-term fleet strategy with special focus on the dealer network.’

Vincze said: ‘With an electrified new product line-up that’s perfectly in tune with what customers are looking for, and great partners across the Nissan dealer network, we have solid foundations on which to build our future success.

‘I look forward to leading the network development and customer quality department in these exciting times and further enhancing our relationships with customers and investors.’

He is replacing Spencer Clayton-Jones, who will leave at the end of March after five years at Nissan GB.

Humberstone added: ‘I would like to thank Spencer for the pivotal role he has played in our ideal network transformation plan, as well as driving improvements to our customer quality offering.

‘He has been instrumental in building strong dealer relations during a period of widespread change in our industry, and his leadership has ensured that we are well placed to meet the challenges ahead of us. We wish him every success for the future.’