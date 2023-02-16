Nissan gets tongues wagging with FOUR-HOUR Ariya advert

Nissan’s new advert promoting its Ariya EV has got everyone talking – because it’s more than four fours long.

No, you’ve not misread that. Nissan has produced an ad that is more than an hour longer than The Godfather.

With a running time of four hours, eight minutes and 33 seconds, the video lasts roughly the same time as three full rugby matches.

Released on YouTube, it features Lofi, a cartoon character, driving her way through various scenes from around the world.

There is no speech and the only sound comes from a backing track of relaxing tunes from the four corners of the globe.

Nissan USA says the campaign has been designed to help viewers ‘enjoy the Powerfully Peaceful Ariya’.

It’s certainly stirred up a strong reaction from viewers, with one of them – Cody Dembo – writing: ‘This is one of the best ads I’ve ever seen in my life.

‘Very unique and I never thought I’d describe an ad as peaceful. And it did its job; never heard of a Nissan Ariya before, now I’ll never forget the name. Marketing team deserves a huge raise.’

Also among the 2.1m people to watch the video was Charlie Jones, who wrote: ‘This is how commercials should be.

‘Not designed to annoy people but provide a pleasant experience which they associate with the product.’

The full video, for anyone who has the time to spare, can be seen below:

Since launching last year, the Ariya has proved a huge hit with Nissan buyers all over the world, with some waiting times stretching back more than a year.

Last week, we reported that the crossover had helped Nissan increase its profits by 55 per cent between October and December.

Car Dealer Live – the future of the car dealer – exclusive conference features talks from leading car dealers, Google and Auto Trader among much more. Find out the full event details and book tickets.