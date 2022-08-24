Nissan makes promise of no job losses as Sunderland cylinder head operation comes to a close

Nissan has announced it is to end operations building cylinder heads in Sunderland but has assured workers that no jobs will be lost.

Work on the operation is to wind down by early 2024 when the site’s contract to produce cylinder heads for Renault comes to an end.

Around 250 people are currently employed at the cylinder head plant but Nissan says all will be offered rolls elsewhere at the Sunderland site.

A spokesperson for the firm said: ​’From early 2024, Nissan Sunderland Plant will cease production of cylinder heads on site.

‘We do not expect this to result in job losses, and are working with staff as we redeploy them to other parts of the business.’

In response to the news, Sharon Hodgson, the Labour MP for Washington and Sunderland West, said the situation was ‘concerning’.

The 56-year-old will now meet with officials from union Unite, to ensure that Nissan keeps of pledge of saving jobs, , the Northern Echo reports.

She said: ‘I have met with Nissan to discuss their announcement that they will be closing their casting operation at end of 2023, after their contract with Renault was not renewed.

‘It is concerning that Nissan will be losing this operation, especially for the 250 workers, but Nissan have assured me that there will be no job losses as all staff will be redeployed within Nissan.

‘I will also meet with Unite officials as soon as can be arranged.’

Julie Elliott, Labour MP for Sunderland Central, added: ‘It is disappointing that the casting plant has not been awarded the new contract with Renault.

‘I am relieved to say Nissan have given me their assurances that the jobs will not be lost but transferred within Nissan.’