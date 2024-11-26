Nissan Qashqai takes top spot as Car Dealer’s Used Car of the Year 2024

The Nissan Qashqai scooped the award for both Used Mid-Sized Car and the overall Used Car of the Year 2024 award at last night’s ceremony.

The Car Dealer Used Car Awards were held at the Brewery on November 25, with the best and the brightest in the automotive industry in attendance.

TV presenter and Used Car Awards host Mike Brewer described the Qashqai as ‘one of the most popular cars in recent years’.

He added: ‘It’s credited with creating a whole type of car that proudly sits on driveways right across the country.

‘Qashqai is simply a fantastic all-rounder – it’s practical, great value for money, nice to drive and just gets the job done.’

Sales director at Nissan Motor GB Michael Auliar said: ‘To win both the mid-sized car of the year and overall used car is absolutely fantastic and we’re really pleased.

‘Qashqai is the car that defined the crossover segment, it’s a British icon built and engineered here in the UK.

‘This award demonstrates how relevant it is and that it’s still the reference point for the segment.

Gary Hugget, head of used cars and RV management at Nissan Motors GB added: ‘The Nissan Qashqai isn’t short on awards – it’s probably one of the most decorated cars in the UK – but it’s a huge privilege to accept an award for it tonight.

‘We’re incredibly proud of everything we do here in the UK, so I’m pleased to represent the GB team, network, the factory in Sunderland and designers in Cranfield who all played a part.’

James Baggott, founder and editor-in-chief of Car Dealer Magazine, said: ‘Many congratulations to Nissan on their achievement at this year’s Used Car Awards.

‘As Mike Brewer indicated on the night, Qashqai is a brilliant car and fully deserving of this recognition.

‘Thousands of families all over the UK love their Qashqais and dealers can’t get enough of them because of their practicality, reliability and popularity. Well done once again to Nissan!’