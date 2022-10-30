Nissan’s new corporate identity on show as Aberdeen dealership moves to new home

A Nissan dealership in north-east Scotland has moved to a sparkling new home, which has been refurbished to showcase the Japanese brand’s new corporate identity.

Specialist Cars Nissan of Aberdeen, part of John Clark Motor Group, was previously based at the city’s Balmoral Business Park but has now moved to The Autoplex off Abbotswell Road.

The site has been given a fresh look to go with the new location, which has already been receiving positive feedback from customers.

That includes Nissan’s modern, flat and two-dimensional logo, which bosses say ‘signifies its continuous evolution towards becoming an innovative mobility brand of the future’.

The refined logo is part of the new Nissan retail experience. In partnership with its UK network, the manufacturer has worked to ensure that its dealerships represent a continuous commitment to innovation with a customer-centric approach.

And as well as looking smart on the outside, the building has undergone a substantial makeover inside to ensure that visitors feel welcome and able to explore the Nissan range in a way that suits them, while enjoying complimentary refreshments.

Heading up the team at Specialist Cars Nissan Aberdeen are franchise director Gerry McQuillan; sales manager David Barnes; and fleet & business sales manager Lynn McCraw.

McQuillan said: ‘We are delighted to be in our new home. It’s a fantastic site in a great location and will certainly help the business go from strength to strength.

‘The new Nissan corporate identity looks great – it is modern yet inviting. Feedback from our staff and customers has been excellent.’

Grant Richards, national network development manager at Nissan Motor GB, added: ‘We are delighted that Specialist Cars Aberdeen has adopted our new corporate identity and send the team there every good wish for the future.

‘I would like to congratulate Gerry McQuillan and the whole Aberdeen team on the completion of their move. The new dealership showcases our cars in exactly the right way.’