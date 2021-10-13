Online Advertiser for New Cars – Car Dealer Power 2021

Car buyers are turning to digital channels to start their shopping experience almost exclusively these days, with price comparison and transparency becoming vital.

However, there is still the important decision of which dealer they want to give their hard earned to and our winner Carwow was praised for helping this process.

Dealers love that Carwow gives them high quality leads and excellent return on investment.

Carwow CEO James Hind said: ‘It’s fantastic to win this award.

‘We’ve won a few from Car Dealer over the years and it’s always been a very proud moment.

‘They have pride of place in our boardroom and it’s always great to be recognised by the industry for what we’re known best for.’

When asked why he thinks dealers love his business, Hind added: ‘I think it’s because we help them out, and it’s very black and white whether we help them out or not.

‘Our new charging model where we charge by enquiry received, if you’re not getting enquiries then it’s not costing you anything and they convert very highly so people get a great return on investment.’

He added: ‘I think things have changed a lot with the customer.

‘There’s a lot of transparency, everyone does their research now, but they’re still deciding who to buy it from.

‘That personal connection with the customer that we allow dealers to build is still a very key part of that.’

You can find out more about what Hind had to say about the award win by clicking play on the video above.