Online used car dealership Cazoo has restarted deliveries after pausing them earlier this month because of coronavirus.

The retailer has revealed that it has overcome the issues it faced at the start of the lockdown and is now confident it can deliver cars safely.

The news will interest dealer bosses, many of who are taking orders for cars, but are holding off deliveries or handovers until after the lockdown is lifted.

Earlier this week, Ford of Britain boss Andy Barratt said ‘lockdown means lockdown’ and said he didn’t think deliveries should be taking place.

Cazoo halted deliveries on March 27 and shut up shop when it said it could no longer operate safely. But today the firm has revealed it is back in business.

A spokesperson told Car Dealer Magazine:

‘The three principles we set out initially continue to guide all of our decisions, which is why we paused delivery for a few weeks whilst we could ensure these were adhered to.

‘They were to keep all employees as safe and healthy as possible – and we have now adjusted and enhanced our sanitisation, delivery and handover procedures and issued full PPE to all staff.

‘We want to provide the highest level of customer service possible – and we are doing this by responding to the notable increase in demand from key workers who have limited alternative options.

‘And we want to take actions to slow/stop the spread of the disease – and are actively doing so by supporting NHS workers who need to get to work and others who don’t want to use public transport.’

Cazoo is also offering NHS workers a £250 discount on cars bought on the website.

Alex Chesterman, CEO & Founder of Cazoo, said: ‘It is more important than ever that our amazing NHS heroes can get to work safely, and we are happy to try to make car buying as affordable as possible.

‘This £250 discount to any NHS worker is our way of showing our gratitude for the remarkable work and sacrifices they are making every day.

‘Last week, 50 per cent of our orders came from health workers and it is only right that we support them at a time when, understandably, many are reluctant to use public transportation.’

Car Dealer Magazine was leaked Cazoo’s investment portfolio and earlier this year reported that the online retailer expected to sell 217,000 cars a year by 2025.