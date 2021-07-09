Order books open for new Vauxhall Grandland with prices starting at £25,500

Vauxhall’s new Grandland has gone on sale with a price tag starting at £25,500.

The family SUV has a new look, an upgraded interior plus better equipment levels.

It has Vauxhall’s new ‘Vizor’ styling at the front, with a large black bar between the slim headlights, which are now LED units.

Inside is a new ‘Pure Panel’ cockpit with two widescreen displays spreading from behind the steering wheel to the centre of the car.

The instrument screen is up to 12 inches while the central infotainment screen is a 10-inch touchscreen. All models include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well.

A plug-in hybrid model is available, starting at £34,365. It has achieved 192mpg on official tests and can travel up to 34 miles on electricity alone, while the combination of 1.6-litre petrol engine and electric motor deliver 222bhp.

Its CO2 emissions are just 31g/km, making it eligible for a benefit-in-kind rate of 11 per cent, which will boost its appeal to company car buyers.

Elsewhere in the range, there’s a 1.2-litre petrol engine and 1.5-litre diesel, with the former having the option of either a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic, while the latter can only work with the auto.

The range starts with the SE trim, which gets 17-inch alloy wheels, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system and digital dial display plus cruise control. Sporty SRi variants receive 18-inch alloy wheels, larger display screens and upgraded exterior parts.

Elite models get 19-inch alloy wheels, LED matrix headlights, wireless phone charging plus keyless entry and start. Meanwhile, the range-topping Ultimate variants receive Alcantara upholstery as well as a 360-degree camera.

Paul Willcox, managing director of Vauxhall, said: ‘With a bold design, class-leading technologies and high-tech interior, the new Grandland is set to appeal to a wide-range of new and existing customers.

‘With significant savings on the cost price of PHEV models compared to earlier iterations, it has never been more affordable to own Vauxhall’s flagship SUV.

‘Vauxhall is committed to offering a fully electrified line-up by 2024 and we’re looking forward to seeing the new Grandland on the road later this year.’