Our special Road Test of the Year video and podcast is out now

Car Dealer’s Road Test of the Year is back – and we’ve got a special video and podcast to mark the occasion.

To celebrate our 200th issue – published today – the Car Dealer team bought together some of the most exciting cars launched in the last 12 months.

In the Brecon Beacons, Wales, our team tested the special six to decide which is their favourite car on sale today.

Lining up for the honours were:

Hyundai Ioniq 5N

MG Cyberster

Porsche 911 ST

Toyota GR Yaris (auto)

Mercedes-AMG GT

Range Rover Sport SV

The eclectic mix are not designed to be direct rivals, instead plucked from different categories of cars by our testers simply because they made them smile in the last 12 months.

Our test marks them in a variety of different categories to make it as fair as possible for all cars to shine – regardless of price – in an attempt to find a winner.

We published the very first RTOTY in 2008, the first year Car Dealer Magazine was published, and have carried on the tradition ever since.

This year we filmed a special video which sees our road testers get behind the wheel of the cars for the first time. They give you the lowdown on what they’re like to drive and why we love them.

On the last day of the four-day road test, our team also sat down (in a pub) to discuss what each of the cars were like to drive and which excited them the most.

Led by Car Dealer Podcast weekly host Jon Reay, James Baggott, James Batchelor and Jack Evans give their opinions on the cars and why the winner took the crown.

You can find the podcast on Apple Podcasts or Spotify by searching for the Car Dealer Podcast.

The 200th issue, complete with the full Road Test of the Year feature, is available to read now below.