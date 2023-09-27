Pendragon board ‘considering’ trio of takeover bids as half-year results show sky-high profits

Bosses at Pendragon say they are ‘considering’ rival bids to Lithia Motors’ buy-out deal as the firm published its half year accounts.

Ownership of the group’s car dealership business has dominated the headlines over the past ten days, with a bidding war breaking out following news of Lithia’s offer last Monday (Sep 18).

Yesterday (Sep 26), Car Dealer reported that American giant AutoNation has submitted a bid for the firm, joining Lithia and a joint offer from Hedin Group and Penske.

Despite the latest two offers being described as ‘unsolicited’ by Pendragon chief Bill Berman, both are now said to be under consideration.

In a statement included in the half year results, posted on the London Stock Exchange, Berman said: ‘Earlier this month, the board of Pendragon formally concluded its strategic review of the business, which was focused on delivering full value for our shareholders.

‘The group announced a recommended transaction with Lithia Motors that would deliver the sale of our automotive retailing and leasing operations, the launch of Pinewood Technologies as a standalone, listed company and a strategic partnership with Lithia to accelerate Pinewood’s growth in North America.

‘The board has subsequently received unsolicited approaches from Hedin Mobility Group and PAG International and from AutoNation, which it is considering in consultation with shareholders. We will provide a further update at the appropriate time.’

The story so far:

Whoever does come out on top in the bidding war is set to inherit a dealer group in a strong position, if the firms half-year results are anything to go by.

Figures show that the publicly-listed outfit saw its revenue rise to £2.09bn in the first six months of the year – a like-for-like rise of 15.5 per cent on the same period in 2022.

Meanwhile, underlying profit-before-tax experienced a 9.6 per cent hike from £33.5m in 2022 to £36.7m in 2023.

When it came to car sales, Pendragon experienced a new vehicle gross margin of 9.6 per cent, a used vehicle gross margin of 6.6 per cent and an aftersales gross margin of 51.5 per cent.