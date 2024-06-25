Pentagon Motor Group bolsters its BYD portfolio with two more sites

Pentagon Motor Group has added BYD dealerships in Derby and Nottingham to join its Lincoln site for the Chinese brand.

MD David Peel said: ‘We have been very encouraged in the first few months by the performance of our BYD dealership on our Pentagon Motor Village site in Lincoln.

‘The safety, performance and build quality of the marque are clear for customers to see. That’s driven strong interest and good sales across private individuals and fleet buyers.’

Pentagon is the passenger vehicles and vans operation of Motus Group (UK), and as part of the pre-planning and agreements process, Peel and a senior colleague from Motus visited BYD at its home base in China.

‘It was, as you would expect, extremely impressive,’ he said.

‘This is a manufacturer that controls everything involved in the manufacturing process other than glass and tyres through its own supply chain companies, giving it almost total control over the build process and end-quality.

‘And this is a product designed with the UK and other European countries in mind.’

The Derby and Nottingham showrooms for BYD share their sites with Pentagon’s Vauxhall operations.

Pentagon brand director Rob Schofield said: ‘Naturally, we discussed the development well in advance with our colleagues at Vauxhall, and we’re all agreed that the introduction of BYD on to the sites could only increase interest and footfall for both brands – as proved already at Lincoln.

‘That, and the range and nature of the BYD product, makes them a clearly complementary addition to the two locations.’

The two new BYD sites mean Pentagon now has 66 franchise points for 18 brands at 38 locations across the Midlands and northern England.