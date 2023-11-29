Pentagon Motor Group boss hails BYD as Chinese brand joins car dealer

The Pentagon Motor Group has signed a dealership agreement with Chinese giant BYD.

It’ll initially see the manufacturer at the group’s multi-brand Tritton Road site in Lincoln from early 2024.

David Peel, pictured, managing director of Pentagon, said: ‘I’m really pleased to announce this exciting new partnership with BYD.

‘It is the newest Chinese brand entering the UK and European marketplace: an interesting and competitive newcomer, with a range of vehicles based on an e-platform 3.0 that place high importance on safety and efficiency alongside other key characteristics such as spaciousness and intelligence.

‘This platform is flexible enough to produce a variety of models across different segments, and the initial BYD range coming to the UK comprises the Atto 3, Dolphin and Seal.

‘These are all great-looking quality products that drive fantastically and that are designed with UK consumers in mind.’

The arrival of BYD is expected to immediately add five jobs at the site, where all admin, sales, service and parts activities for the brand will be handled.

The company said it sees the addition of BYD as a strong sales platform in its own right, as well as an interest trigger to attract more people to the showroom.

Heading the Pentagon Motor Group team working on BYD will be group brand director Rob Schofield, who also oversees the Vauxhall, Kia, Renault, Dacia, Mazda and Fiat Professional marques.

He said: ‘BYD has ambitious plans for the UK market, with 27 retailers planned to be operational this year and up to 100 by the end of 2024.

‘Obviously, we will be looking to see which of our other locations will offer BYD the sort of modern professional dealership sites they are looking for.’

Schofield added: ‘For Pentagon, this is a double-edged opportunity. Not only can we work with the new brand for our retail customers, but also for our many major fleet clients, who we already know are eager to get involved with these new vehicles.’

The Pentagon group, which is part of Motus Group (UK), now has 66 franchise points at 32 locations across the Midlands and northern England, covering 18 brands of passenger vehicles and vans.