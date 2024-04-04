Peoples Autocentre wins permission for extension to site with enclosed showroom

A car dealership in Falkirk has been granted permission for an extension by creating an enclosed showroom.

Peoples Autocentre parent company Peoples Ecosse put in an application with the council last November to fill in a showroom space for the development, according to The Falkirk Herald.

The Callendar Road site also includes a garage but Peoples Ecosse just wanted to fill in a space of the showroom that was currently open in order to create the enclosed area.

Acting under delegated powers, planning officers gave the go-ahead to the development on Tuesday (Apr 2).

The proposal originally sought to include a digital display, but that aspect was withdrawn after the company was told that it could possibly cause road safety problems.

As a canopy was already in use to sell vehicles and there would be no increase in the sales area, Falkirk’s road development unit didn’t raise any objections to the scheme.

Peoples Ford’s head office is in Falkirk and the company has 385 employees across its six locations – three in Scotland and three in Liverpool.

The independent retailer was founded by Brian Gilda nearly 40 years ago.

Last October, Peoples Ltd revealed that its pre-tax profit had fallen after the company’s margins were hit by increased competition.

