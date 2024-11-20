Percayso partners with Cartotrade to provide dealers market intelligence

Percayso, the automotive data intelligence specialist, is partnering with Cartotrade to offer dealers access to the most comprehensive vehicle pricing and ownership data.

The new market intelligence tool, powered by Percayso, goes live this week and is available initially free of charge to all current Cartotrade members or those signed up for a free trial. Dealers will have access to:

Market demand insights on how fast similar vehicles are selling in the market, helping to make smarter stocking and pricing decisions and maximising stock turn.

Vehicle-specific valuations & data at both the VRM and VIN level, so the valuations are specific to each individual vehicle, not just the make and model as well as access further vehicle information including images and descriptions, vehicle specification, change of keeper and MOT history all in one place.

Huge data coverage from Percayso, who gather over 750,000 retail prices daily from 12,000+ sources, analysing both trade and private listings.

Real-time valuations with Percayso’s cutting-edge valuation algorithms offer better market insight for buying, selling, and appraising stock, with valuations based on a ‘Retail Back’ methodology.

Dealers can quickly appraise key market indicators, such as market demand, days to sell, pricing, vehicle history and similar listings gathered from over 1 billion live and historic vehicle adverts to help with their retail strategy.

Percayso’s market intelligence integrates into the Cartotrade website enabling dealers to make informed decisions on their stock and the market.

The vehicle insights offering accelerated following Percayso’s acquisition of the Cazana technology from Cazoo in 2023, providing the business with a significant repository of data and tools to sit alongside its automotive insurance and finance portfolio.

Ian Lilley, head of partnerships at Percayso, said: ‘We’re excited to announce this new partnership with Cartotrade to provide genuinely unparalleled, precise and customisable vehicle data so dealers can gain real-time, credible and valuable insights. Our solution empowers retailers to make data-driven decisions, optimise vehicle valuation and management processes, and ultimately achieve greater profitability.

‘We are aligned with Cartotrade in wanting to help dealers to be more agile, with effective guidance on pricing and maximising retail performance.’

Laura Cannon, head of sales and marketing at Cartotrade, added: ‘The market intelligence from Percayso will offer dealers additional help in decision-making on the stock that they buy-in, to either have on their forecourts or to trade on based on what’s working in their local area and how long these vehicles are taking to sell.

‘Importantly, it also offers a strong alternative to the other comparable products out there, giving dealers the freedom to step away from costly contracts while still accessing top-tier data and insights.

‘This tool is essentially a useful look-up for whatever stage of the buying process dealers are at, be it talking to a customer about a part exchange, considering buying something through the trade themselves, or looking to trade something on. Having access to Percayso’s extensive database will benefit dealers in making the right decisions on their buying purchases.

‘Dealers can try the market intelligence tool for free for three months when it will become an optional add-on. And with no automatic sign-up, dealers will be able to benefit from market demand insights, vehicle-specific valuations and data, extensive data coverage and real-time valuations.

Laura concluded: ‘This is an exclusive opportunity for Cartotrade members to experience enhanced, data-driven vehicle valuations without having to commit to expensive contracts to gain access to data insight. It reinforces our commitment to being a trusted partner for dealers.’

About Percayso: https://percayso-vehicle-intelligence.co.uk/

About Cartotrade.com https://www.cartotrade.com/