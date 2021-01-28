Perrys Huddersfield Kia has moved and expanded – bringing a jobs boost with it.

The new and larger site in Northgate boasts more service and MOT bays and is in what Perrys calls ‘a more prestigious location’ that includes other dealerships in its network.

It had been at Longley Park for a number of years and all the staff from there have been kept on, with more jobs also created.

Although showrooms are temporarily closed because of the current lockdown, the site is operating strict Covid-secure essential servicing and MOTs, with online sales also available.

Perrys has also moved its aftersales department to Northgate to keep all customer services under one roof.

Denise Millard, executive director at Perrys, said: ‘We moved our showroom to Northgate to improve the entire customer experience, from Covid-secure sales to expanded and refreshed service and MOT bays.

‘It’s been fantastic to be able to retain all staff from the old Longley Park site, while also being able to employ people to fill new jobs – especially during these difficult times.

‘We look forward to continuing to serve our customers as best we can, and although that will be predominantly online due to Covid restrictions, when lockdown starts to lift, customers and staff can rest assured that their safety remains our top priority.’

Perrys, whose HQ is in Northampton, has 50 showrooms at 25 sites across the UK, including five Kia dealerships.