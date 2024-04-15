Log in

Peter Waddell, Tom Hartley & Cazoo all discussed on latest episode of the Car Dealer Podcast

  • Listen to the latest episode of the Car Dealer Podcast
  • Car Dealer’s Jack Williams joins regular hosts Jon Reay and James Batchelor
  • Trio discuss all the latest topics including Peter Waddell’s future and Tom Harley’s undies

Time 10:08 am, April 15, 2024

The latest episode of the Car Dealer Podcast is now available with Peter Waddell, Tom Hartley and Cazoo just some of the topics up for discussion.

Joining regular hosts Jon Reay and James Baggott this week was Car Dealer’s very own staff writer Jack Williams, as the trio took a look back at some of the motor trade’s biggest headlines in the past week.

Recorded on Friday, the Car Dealer team spoke about Peter Waddell’s future at Big Motoring World, as the case looks set to end up before the courts.

There was also a discussion about Cazoo and its achievements following comments made by the company’s outgoing CEO Paul Whitehead.

On a less serious note, there were more than a few sniggers when speaking about the mysterious case of Tom Hartley’s mysteriously reappearing monogrammed underpants.

The Car Dealer Podcast, sponsored by JATO, sees an industry guest join our hosts to discuss the motor trade’s biggest headlines of every week.

Among the topics up for discussion in the latest episode were Lotus’s accounts, the Alfa Romeo Milano and the very latest in the FCA’s investigation into the motor finance industry.

You can read all the stories discussed in this week’s podcast here:

You can listen to all episodes of the Car Dealer Podcast on Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Car Dealer Magazine's avatar

Car Dealer has been covering the motor trade since 2008 as both a print and digital publication. In 2020 the title went fully digital and now provides daily motoring updates on this website for the car industry. A digital magazine is published once a month.



