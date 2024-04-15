Peter Waddell, Tom Hartley & Cazoo all discussed on latest episode of the Car Dealer Podcast

The latest episode of the Car Dealer Podcast is now available with Peter Waddell, Tom Hartley and Cazoo just some of the topics up for discussion.

Joining regular hosts Jon Reay and James Baggott this week was Car Dealer’s very own staff writer Jack Williams, as the trio took a look back at some of the motor trade’s biggest headlines in the past week.

Recorded on Friday, the Car Dealer team spoke about Peter Waddell’s future at Big Motoring World, as the case looks set to end up before the courts.

There was also a discussion about Cazoo and its achievements following comments made by the company’s outgoing CEO Paul Whitehead.

On a less serious note, there were more than a few sniggers when speaking about the mysterious case of Tom Hartley’s mysteriously reappearing monogrammed underpants.

The Car Dealer Podcast, sponsored by JATO, sees an industry guest join our hosts to discuss the motor trade’s biggest headlines of every week.

Among the topics up for discussion in the latest episode were Lotus’s accounts, the Alfa Romeo Milano and the very latest in the FCA’s investigation into the motor finance industry.

