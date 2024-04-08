Mystery resolved as luxury supercar dealer’s monogrammed pants are found at health spa

Who was Jack the Ripper? Is there life beyond Earth? What happened to Tom Hartley’s monogrammed pants?

These, surely, are some of history’s biggest mysteries, which continue to baffle even the brightest of minds.

Now, however, one of them has finally been solved after the supercar dealer’s undergarments were discovered over the weekend.

Car Dealer reported last week that the industry legend was forced to drive home from a luxury health spa in a robe and flip-flops after thieves stole his clothes.

The Car Dealer Lifetime Achievement Award winner said he returned to the changing rooms to find his clothes – which included a Hermes belt, jeans, £850 Zegna trainers and other items – had been stolen from Champneys Springs hotel and spa in Ashby-de-la-Zouch.

Hartley said the thieves ‘even took my underpants’ that had ‘TH’ logos on – sparking several jokes on social media.

However, in a fresh twist, the missing clothes turned up again over the weekend and have now been returned to Hartley.

In a video posted across his social media platforms yesterday (Apr 7), Hartley told his followers: ‘I’m just leaving Springs, Champneys this morning, I’ve been there for my breakfast.

‘I had a quick shave and a steam and believe it or not guys, I can report that my clothes that disappeared last week have appeared, including the underpants!

‘I’m very happy. My Hermes belt’s back with my Zinger [sic] trainers so all has been resolved. Thank you very much Springs. I don’t know how they turned up but they have turned up in a locker somewhere.

‘It’s very strange. However, TH is happy. I hope youse are too.’

Hartley’s original video on X/Twitter, in which he revealed the theft, was viewed a whopping 198,000 times on the platform.

Hartley was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at our Used Car Awards in 2021, marking a 50-year career in the motor trade.

He has also been a subject of our Selling Supercars video series where he talks about his secret to success.