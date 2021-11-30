Tom Hartley is given Lifetime Achievement title at 2021 Car Dealer Used Car Awards

Luxury car dealer Tom Hartley received the Car Dealer Lifetime Achievement Award last night at our 2021 event.

He’s bought and sold luxury and performance cars for more than 40 years, after selling his first vehicle, which was a Range Rover, when he was only 12.

His showroom sits in a 40-acre estate in Derbyshire, where viewing is by appointment only and buyers can arrive by helicopter.

After receiving the award from Victor Coutin, managing director of category sponsor GardX, Hartley said it was ‘incredible’, adding: ‘I’ve won some awards in business over the year but this really is the best.

‘Lifetime achievement is the best and it’s given by people who admire your achievements in life. This is the biggest highlight for me.

‘I don’t get many honours but when I do I get the big ones, and this is the biggest for me.’

At the ceremony yesterday (Nov 29), Car Dealer editor-in chief James Baggott said: ‘What a life Tom Hartley has lived and we’re delighted to be able to hand over the Lifetime Achievement Award tonight.

‘This is always an incredibly tough category to choose who will win but it’s great to see it go to Tom.

‘He plays a huge part in the industry and is a role model to many – and it’s great to see how much it meant to him too! Congratulations again, Tom, for picking up this top award.’

In August last year, Car Dealer went behind the gates and inside the showroom of Hartley’s dealership, and you can watch our exclusive video below:

Pictured are, from left, Victor Coutin, Tom Hartley and awards host Mike Brewer