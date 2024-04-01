Thieves steal luxury supercar dealer’s monogrammed pants in raid at health spa

Luxury supercar dealer Tom Hartley was forced to drive home from a luxury health spa in a robe and flip flops after thieves stole his clothes.

Hartley – who specialises in selling supercars costing millions of pounds – reported the theft in a video posted on his social media channels yesterday afternoon.

The Used Car Awards Lifetime Achievement Award winner said he returned to his locked to find his clothes – which included a Hermes belt, jeans, £850 Zegna trainers and other items – had been stolen from his locker.

Hartley does not name the ‘well known health farm’ in his video but says the thieves ‘even took my underpants’ that had ‘TH’ logos on them.

‘I’m going home in a robe and some borrowed sandals,’ said Hartley, in the video posted on X/Twitter and Instagram yesterday afternoon.

‘Went for a spa day with my wife, went to the locker – definitely put my clothes in the locker and my valuables and when I went back there I had no clothes.’

So visited a well known health farm with my wife this afternoon & went to get dressed to discover that my close and trainers been nicked 😫dirty thief in 🇦🇪 they cut there hands off & rightly so !! even took my under pants that where “TH” logo up 🙈#th#wantshisclothsback pic.twitter.com/efOE5EtwPT — Tom Hartley (@tomhartleycars) March 31, 2024

Hartley’s video on X/Twitter had received 31,000 views by Monday morning.

The posts on his social media channels also attracted a lot of comments with many of his followers expressing their disgust at the theft – others made light of the situation

Manxmayhem said on X/Twitter: ‘I’ll probably never know how it feels to have my monogrammed underpants stolen.’

While Philip Brown tweeted: ‘It’s not very often TH gets his pants pulled down.’

Hartley was awarded the Lifetime Achievement award at our Used Car Awards in 2021 marking a 50-year career in the motor trade.

He has also been a subject of our Selling Supercars video series where he talks about his secret to success.