Peugeot and Fiat get new UK bosses as Stellantis reshuffles leadership team

Stellantis has announced a major shake-up of its UK leadership team with Peugeot and Fiat both getting new bosses.

The carmaker has confirmed a raft of changes to its top team, as it looks to move on from the departure of long-standing CEO Carlos Tavares.

First up, Nicola Dobson has been appointed as Peugeot managing director, having previously held the position of pre-owned director for Stellantis UK.

A business and French graduate, Dobson has worked in various aftersales, distribution, sales and marketing roles since joining Stellantis.

She replaces outgoing Peugeot MD, Eurig Druce (pictured), who has become group managing director with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, Giuseppe Cava has been made managing director for Fiat, Fiat Professional & Abarth, having most recently been UK marketing director for the brands.

He takes over from Damien Dally who will now focus solely on Leapmotor as brand director for the UK.

Elsewhere, Nick Richards has been appointed pre-owned vehicles director and Tom Ray takes on the title of B2B director.

The quintet of Cava, Dobson, Richards, Ray and Dally have all worked for Stellantis for several years and will now report to Druce in their new roles.

Commenting on the changes, Druce said: ‘I would like to warmly congratulate Nicola, Giuseppe, Nick, Tom and Damien on their new roles.

‘I am delighted to be able to build from the talent within our group and I wish them every success in delivering our Dare Forward 2030 commitments, working alongside our highly valued retailer partners.’