Peugeot announces pricing and specifications for new 308

Peugeot has announced prices for its new 308 will begin at £24,000.

Due to arrive this December, the model will be available with a plug-in hybrid powertrain for the first time.

The plug-in powertrain is set to be offered alongside more conventional diesel and petrol engines.

The electrified setup combines a 1.6-litre petrol engine with an electric motor and batteries.

It’s available in two states of tune, with 177 and 221bhp variants there to choose from.

Both are capable of running for up to 39 miles on electric power alone and will emit just 25g/km CO2.

Prices for those models start from £33,000.

There’s also a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine available as well as a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel.

At present, only an eight-speed automatic gearbox is available.

The car will be available in five different trim levels – Active Premium, Allure, Allure Premium, GT and GT Premium.

The cheapest base model will cost £24,000 but is still set to have

Peugeot’s i-Cockpit system which places a 10-inch colour touchscreen in the centre of the dashboard.

A range of assistance systems such as lane-keeping assist and traffic sign recognition are included as standard too.

All cars will also be fitted with LED rear lights and automatic wipers as well as both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

In contrast, top-of-the-range GT Premium models receive 18-inch two-tone alloy wheels and a premium Focal sound system with four tweeters, two woofers and one central speaker with a subwoofer.

Prices range from £24,000 for an Active Premium-grade car with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine to £38,800 for the plug-in hybrid finished in tip-top GT Premium specification.