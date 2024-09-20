Peugeot boss supports controversial ZEV mandate and backs French brand to hit 22% target

Peugeot is confident of hitting controversial ZEV mandate targets but says the government needs to adopt a more ‘aligned’ approach to EVs.

That is according to the French outfit’s new UK managing director, Eurig Druce, who has been speaking to Car Dealer at the launch of the new E-5008 and 5008.

Druce says that 28% of all new cars sold by Peugeot in this country are currently electric – just clear of the government’s 22% target.

He added that the eco-measures represent an opportunity for Peugeot to ‘step forward’ and distance itself from some of the more traditional legacy brands, while using its established dealer network to compete with new challengers from China.

He told Car Dealer: ‘For Peugeot, this is an opportunity for us to step forward.

‘If I look at my market share in the new market I’m approaching 6%. In the legacy market I’m under 4%, so I’m not a legacy brand, I’m part of the future.

‘The difference between me and emerging brands is I’ve got all the credibility and all the infrastructure of a brilliant dealer network to support my future products – which is why we’re delivering 28% BEV mix in July and August and will all be ZEV compliant.’

Despite backing the ZEV mandate, Druce still thinks the government needs to adopt a more ‘aligned’ approach to its EV strategy.

Labour is currently planning on reinstating the 2030 ban on new petrol and diesel cars, although hybrids are set to remain on sale until 2035.

Druce says there now needs to be ‘infrastructure changes’ in order to provide more stability to both the industry and the public.

He told Car Dealer: I would favour more infrastructure changes and a bit of security in terms of what the legislation will be.

‘It’s clear from the government that there will not be any chances regarding the ZEV mandate and I fully support that there shouldn’t be any changes to it. I’ve invested, I’m delivering, it’s now unfair to change those rules.

‘The demand for electric vehicles was impacted the most from the movement that deadline changed from 2030 to 2035 – much more than the grants on the vehicles previously.

‘For me, it’s fundamental that we have to have the ZEV mandate aligned when there is a ban on ICE vehicles.’

Dealer network remains at centre of Peugeot’s electric future

During a lengthy chat with Car Dealer, Druce was keen to highlight the importance of Peugeot’s sizeable dealer network going forward.

Unlike several of its rivals, Peugeot has stayed away from adopting a franchise model, in favour of a more traditional set-up.

It is an approach which appears to be coming back into fashion, with Polestar recently becoming the latest brand to scrap agency, and Druce believes the switch to electric could provide another opportunity to grow.

He added: ‘They’re performing well and it’s a strong network.

‘If I go back to 2001 there are people that I’m meeting now that were there back then and that’s a sure sign of a strong and loyal network – which is what we want.

‘There’s new blood in the network as well and we have something called the Gold Lion scheme and when you walk into a number of Peugeot dealers and you see a Gold Lion where they’ve won awards successively.

‘I truly believe this transition to electric is an opportunity for Peugeot and its dealer network to grow to make more volume and more market share.’

Interview by Cameron Richards