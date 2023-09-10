Peugeot gives the public their first view of new 3008 in newly-released pictures

Peugeot has given buyers their first look at its new 3008 crossover in a new set of undisguised images.

While not fully revealed until next week, the French brand has released its first preview pictures of the model in a bid to drum up interest.

The images show the electric e-3008, which adopts a substantially different look to its predecessor.

The current-generation 3008 made a major statement with its bolder design, which allowed Peugeot access to a more upmarket status, and that looks to be something this new model continues.

Featuring various styling cues from Peugeot’s Inception concept car shown at the start of 2023, the new model gets a three-claw lighting signature at both the front and rear. It’s also the first carfrom the French firm that gets new ‘PEUGEOT’ lettering at the rear in place of conventional badging.

Most noticeable is the new 3008’s more coupe-like profile, with the rear tapering away into a sloped rear window and small ducktail. Meanwhile at the front there’s a new textured body-coloured grille that certainly makes the crossover stand out.

Peugeot has revealed no new details about the 3008, but we do know it will be available with petrol and hybrid engines alongside the new electric version. This new 3008 will also be the first designed around a new Stellantis platform that will be used in a whole range of upcoming models.

Inside, the new 3008 will also be the first Peugeot to feature the latest iteration of the brand’s i-Cockpit infotainment system, featuring a curved panoramic display.

The new Peugeot 3008 will be revealed in full on September 12.