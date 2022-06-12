Peugeot Paisley is named UK’s top Motability retailer by manufacturer as part of annual dealership awards

Peugeot Paisley has been named national Motability Retailer of the Year by the French manufacturer.

The accolade was given to the Macklin Motors dealership as part of Peugeot’s Retailer of the Year Awards.

It recognises exemplary service as well as how a dealership delivers the scheme, following assessments of customer feedback and surveys.

It also takes into account a dealership’s total Motability performance, from the initial sales inquiry to the quality of help and advice, as well as the levels of knowledge and aftersales care.

Ian Gardner, head of sales at Peugeot, who visited the Phoenix Retail Park dealership to present the award, said: ‘Colleagues at Peugeot Paisley are setting a great example when it comes to providing an unbeatable service to Motability customers.

‘They are worthy winners of the Motability Retailer of the Year award in Peugeot’s Retailer of the Year Awards, beating strong competition to take the national title.’

General manager Alexander Sharp said: ‘We have a sharp focus on offering a first-class experience to all our customers, including our Motability provision, and it is fantastic to receive a prestigious independent endorsement.

‘The fact that our approach has been recognised as award-winning is all down to the outstanding teamwork of colleagues at the dealership, who all play a vital part in the business.’

Robert Forrester, chief executive of Macklin Motors, which is part of Vertu Motors, said: ‘Colleagues at our Peugeot Paisley dealership are to be commended for being officially recognised for applying best practice when it comes to supporting our Motability customers.

‘Well done to all the team!’

Alexander Sharp and his sales team are pictured with Ian Gardner