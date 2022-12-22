Planners give thumbs up to proposals for new Kia dealership in Chichester

Plans for a new Kia dealership in Chichester have been given the green light by the local authority.

Developers HNW Architects Ltd have received permission to demolish an existing building and build a state-of-the-art showroom in the West-Sussex city.

The building that currently sits on the site has been laying derelict for some years and the dealership is expected to bring several jobs to the area.

The finished product is set to include a six-car showroom as well as a sales office, a five bay workshop and a mezzanine with storage space.

The site will also have MOT facilities, Sussex World reports.

After considering the plans, Chichester City Council said that it had ‘no objection’ to the plans and building work is set to get underway in the coming weeks.

Once complete, the site will be used by dealer group Azur, which already operates a Skoda dealership in Chichester.

The application says: ‘The proposal consists of a new showroom and workshop building, maintaining consistent height and mass to the surrounding built environment.

‘These proposals for the redevelopment of this site have been designed to comply with both local and national planning policy, whilst also significantly improving the social, economic and sustainable credentials of the site and surrounding area.’

