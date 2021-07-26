Polestar to double retail environments as part of worldwide expansion

Polestar is set to double its number of retail environments as part of a huge worldwide expansion programme, the electric car company has confirmed.

The Swedish performance brand, is launching in nine global markets, doubling the total number of markets to 18.

Polestar will also double its number of retail environments around the world to around 100 by the end of the year.

The brand is adding to its proven ‘Polestar Spaces’ retail approach, represented typically by city centre locations, by introducing a new concept, known as ‘Polestar Destinations’.

Bosses say both will offer the same ‘experiential approach for customers to immerse themselves in the Polestar brand’.

Customers will be able to carry out test drives at destinations, located at larger, easy-to-access out-of-town locations.

Handovers will also be performed at the centres as part of the expansion.

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, said: ‘We are expanding both within markets in which we already have a presence and into new markets extremely rapidly.

‘As a brand that has only been fully operational for just over 12 months, this sort of footprint is unprecedented.

‘We aim to expand at a similar rate in terms of new markets in 2022 as well.

‘This continued pace, combined with new retail concepts, will support our goal to exceed our owners’ expectations.’

The news comes just months after Polestar opened a new test drive hub in Milton Keynes.

Earlier in the year, the company’s UK CEO, Jonathan Goodman, told Car Dealer that any future expansion could include subscription packages for UK customers.

Mike Whittington, Head of Sales at Polestar, added: ‘We focus on ensuring that customers can interact with the brand and our cars on their terms.

‘A refined online buying environment is backed-up by physical locations to help drive awareness and sales.

‘Our new Destination concept gives customers even more access to the brand, and fits some of our newer markets particularly well.”

Polestar hopes to have 60 additional test drive drive locations in operation by the end of 2021 to provide additional access to Polestar 2 vehicles, while customer handover centres are also expanding rapidly to support alongside other formats such as home delivery.

After purchase, the physical connection to the brand continues into the service and maintenance phase.

Currently, there are over 650 service points in Polestar markets that provide customers with real peace of mind with the ambition is to exceed 780 by the end of 2021.