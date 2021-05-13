Polestar opens new test drive hub in Milton Keynes to satisfy ‘huge demand’ for test drives

Polestar has opened a brand new test drive centre to meet ‘huge demand’ from customers requesting test drives.

The new 8,000 sq ft hub, situated in Milton Keynes, will offer over 7,000 consumers the opportunity to experience the Polestar 2 in a ‘curated and personalised way’ before the end of the year, said the firm.

Polestar said it received thousands of test drive slots during its test drive programme last year.

The new hub will sit alongside the Polestar London and Polestar Manchester Spaces, along with other test drive activity planned for 2021. It’s expected all of this activity will facilitate over 28,000 consumers to get behind the wheel of a Polestar 2.

Eight vehicles, each purely for demonstration purposes, will be available to customers to drive on unaccompanied test drives.

Jonathan Goodman, CEO of Polestar UK said: ‘We saw such huge demand in 2020 for test drives, it was clear we needed to deliver more opportunity for consumers to experience our fully-electric Polestar 2 first-hand.

‘But it had to be done in a high-quality way befitting the Polestar brand and be easy to book and access, and so Milton Keynes was an obvious choice.

‘Excellent transport links, great test drive routes and a reputation as the foremost technological centre of the UK ensure it’s the perfect location for us.’

Polestar says Milton Keynes was the ‘obvious choice’ for the hub due to it leading the way in sustainable and green credentials.

The firm also said it will deliver a series of other semi-permanent test-drive hubs – in Daventry, Cambridge and Harrogate for example – over the summer.

A series of pop-up events at other locations for shorter periods of time will also support this activity.

Many will be supported by well-known public charging firm Instavolt while a large-scale event was hosted at Gridserve’s Essex electric forecourt in Braintree earlier in May.

Test drives slots are available to book now.