Police hunt for arsonist who caused ‘extensive damage’ to family-run used car dealer

  • Police launch public appeal after fire at used car dealer in Yorkshire
  • Officers believe blaze at Willians Road Car Sales was started deliberately
  • Footage on social media shows ‘extensive damage’ caused to site and vehicles
Time 10:41 am, February 27, 2024

Police are hunting for an arsonist who caused ‘extensive damage’ to a used car dealership in the north of England.

West Yorkshire Police say that a blaze at Willans Road Car Sales in Dewsbury was started deliberately and are asking the public for information.

The incident occurred in the early hours of last Saturday (Feb 24), with fire crews rushing to the scene to extinguish the fire.

Footage posted on social media has shown flames billowing from cars parked on a flat roof, with several vehicles left as little more than burnt out shells the following morning.

After bringing the fire under control, it soon became clear that there were suspicious circumstances and the police were called to the showroom.

The business, a family-run Mitsubishi specialist, remains temporarily closed as a result of the damage.

YorkshireLive reports that police do not currently know who stared the fire and their investigation remains ongoing.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: ‘At 12.21am on Saturday police were contacted by the fire service who were attending a fire at a car showroom in Willans Road, Dewsbury.

‘The fire caused extensive damage to the premises and enquiries showed it had been started deliberately by unknown suspects.

‘The incident is being treated as arson and is under investigation by detectives at Kirklees District CID.’

Anyone with any information on the attack should call 101, quoting incident number 13240103062. You can also contact the police online here.

