Police hunting arsonist who attacked Mercedes car dealership before fleeing on electric scooter

Police have launched a manhunt for an arsonist who targeted a Mercedes dealership before fleeing on an electric scooter.

Mercedes-Benz of Stoke came under attack in the early hours of Sunday morning (Jan 7) with four cars set alight by a mystery felon.

The suspect was seen enterring the site, on Cobridge Road, at around 2.35am before dousing one of the vehicles in petrol.

He then set the car alight, with the blaze soon spreading to engulf three other vehicles, which were parked on the forecourt.

After just five minutes, the crook – who was wearing a dark-coloured hoody and jogging bottoms as well as a single glove – was seen fleeing the scene on an electric scooter.

The scene was later attended by Staffordshire Fire and Rescue, as well as Staffordshire Police, who ruled that the blaze had been started deliberately.

The force is now asking anyone with information on the attack to come forward with the cars affected now left as little more than burnt out shells.

A spokesman said: ‘We are appealing for information following a fire at a car dealership in Stoke-on-Trent.

‘We went to the Mercedes dealership on Cobridge Road, Cobridge, just after 3am on Sunday, January 7.

‘We found four cars well-alight and the fire was extinguished by fire crews. Shortly after, the fire was deemed to be caused deliberately.

‘A male suspect was seen entering the dealership at 2.35am and poured petrol over one of the cars, using a petrol can, before setting it alight with the fire having spread to three other cars.

‘He was then seen leaving the scene just before 2.40am on an electric scooter in the direction of Waterloo Road.

‘The suspect was wearing a dark-coloured hoody and jogging bottoms as well as a glove.’

Mercedes-Benz of Stoke is operated by Lookers and Car Dealer has approached the dealer group for comment.

However, a spokesman for the dealership told the Stoke Sentinel that was ‘unable to comment on an ongoing police investigation.’

Anyone with information on the incident should call 101, quoting incident of 064. Alternatively you can message Staffordshire Police using Live Chat on the force’s website.