Porsche has announced it is introducing online car sales in eight European countries and that the UK will ‘follow soon’.

Selling cars online has already been successfully trialled in Germany since October 2019.

This process has now been rolled out in a further eight countries.

Customers in Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Italy, France, Poland, Slovenia and Estonia can now buy a new or used Porsche completely online.

Porsche explain that these vehicles are bought from the dealers through the central Porsche digital sales channel.

The brand also said that, depending on the specific market, ‘car sales will take place as much as possible online’.

Barbara Frenkel, vice president of sales region Europe, said: ‘The sales figures and positive feedback from customers and dealers are proof that we have paved the right way for digital car sales in the future with our online sales strategy.

‘We will be continuing on the same path in 2021 by launching online sales in additional countries.’

Porsche China has also launched a similar digital sales process, with used vehicles now available to purchase through the popular Chinese WeChat app.

Martin Urschel, vice president for smart mobility and digital sales at Porsche, added: ‘We have a clear omnichannel strategy – our customers can move freely from the digital marketplace to stationary retail formats.

‘We see enormous potential in e-commerce and intend to further strengthen and expand our worldwide digital business presence in partnership with the Porsche dealership organisation.’

Porsche GB said it can’t confirm when this will happen yet but are committed to physical retail, as with the recent announcement of new Leeds satellite centre.