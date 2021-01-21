Porsche has revealed a new entry-level Taycan sporting a £70k asking price and rear-wheel drive.

Simply called ‘Taycan’, the new model brings the electric Porsche range to four variants and sits below the Taycan S, Taycan Turbo and the Taycan Turbo S.

The Taycan comes with two battery sizes, with the standard Performance Battery providing a range of 268 miles and coming with an electric motor providing up to 402bhp to the rear wheels.

Buyers can upgrade to the Performance Battery Plus, which offers up to 468bhp and a range of 301 miles, with power still sent to the rear wheels.

Despite being the lesser-powered mode, acceleration is still brisk, with 0-60mph coming up in 5.2 seconds before going on to a top speed of 143mph – figures that are identical regardless of which battery is chosen.

The standard battery can charge at up to 225kW while the Plus has a 270kW limit, meaning both can be charged to 80 per cent in just over 20 minutes and can add about 60 miles of range in around five minutes.

Design elements unique to the rear-wheel drive Taycan are 19-inch ‘Aero’ alloy wheels with black brake callipers, while inside it gets partial leather upholstery.

The electric Tesla Model S rival was Porsche’s second-best-selling vehicle in 2020, and the new entry-level car means the Taycan range expands from £70k to £115k and from 402bhp right up to 760bhp.