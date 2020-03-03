RAC Dealer Network golf days boost Ben coffers by over £12,000

THE RAC Dealer Network has raised £12,844 through two golf days in aid of motor industry charity Ben.

Held at Rudding Park, Harrogate and Fairmont, St. Andrews, the events saw more than 50 dealers join in the charitable effort, including a mix of existing and potential members of the network.

Assurant, the Fortune 500 company that partners with the RAC to deliver the RAC Dealer Network, generously matched the totals raised on the days through a special grant from the Assurant Foundation.

Ben also received an array of donations to support the day’s fundraising from partners to the RAC Dealer Network including RAC Approved Garages, Euro Car Parts, NextGear Capital, Click Dealer, ClickEngage, Motors.co.uk and Aston Barclay.

Sean Kent, RAC director of sales at Assurant, said: ‘Ben is an excellent cause and we are very pleased to have been able to support the charity in this manner.

‘We’d like to say thank you to all of our partners who provided prizes and sponsorship, and to all of the dealers who attended for their overwhelming generosity.

‘We’re also delighted to have the amount raised match-funded by the Assurant Foundation.

‘As a company, Assurant takes our commitment to the motor industry seriously in a holistic sense, and Ben is an important part of the support available to this sector.’

Ben is an independent charity and dedicated partner to the automotive industry, providing support for life for automotive people and their family dependents. It is focused on delivering care and support to enable total health and wellbeing through working and later life.

MORE: RAC Dealer Network sets 170 used car retailer recruitment target for 2020

MORE: Vertu revenue grows as vehicle retail volumes drop

MORE: Revealed: Who will be on our franchised dealer panel at CDX?