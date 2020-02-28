Revealed: Who will be on our franchised dealer panel at CDX on April 28?

THE franchised dealers making an appearance on the Live Stage at CDX on April 28 have been revealed.

The Live Stage panel discussion, hosted by Car Dealer founder James Baggott, will take place at the free-to-attend expo at Farnborough International.

The Franchised Dealer panel on the Live Stage is currently set to be the first session of the day – taking place at 9am. CDX opens at 8.30am.

Marshall Motor Holdings CEO Daksh Gupta, who led the dealer group to become the seventh biggest in the UK with forecast revenues of £2.7bn and annual profits in 2018 of £25.7m, will join the panel.

Gupta appeared at last year’s CDX and gave an interesting and revealing opinion on the current state of the retail motor industry.

Snows Motor Group chief operating officer Neil McCue will also join the panel to discuss the latest trends affecting franchised dealers.

McCue has recently taken on more responsibility at the £440m turnover south coast-based group which runs 50 dealerships and has a forthright opinion on the industry.

Tony Roberts, director of Horizon Magna Motor Group, will also make an appearance on the Live Stage.

The group has represented Mazda, Honda, Mitsubishi and Nissan in the south since 1971 and are proud to account for nearly three per cent of all Mazdas sold in the UK each year. In 2019 the group turned over £88m.

And lastly, giving an industry analyst’s expert opinion will be Zeus Capital’s head of research Mike Allen.

Allen is a board member at the investment banking firm and covers the listed motor retail sector and business services.

The Live Stage session will look at current trends facing the franchised dealer market, look at the future technology and changes affecting the retail market and discuss in detail a transition to electric cars and online motor retailing.

In our photo montage are our dealer panel guests, clockwise from top left, Tony Roberts, Mike Allen, Daksh Gupta and Neil McCue.

