Renault and Nissan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Uber to provide its drivers with affordable electric cars.

Having successfully carried out a pilot between Uber and Nissan in the UK, the companies will now explore expanding a stronger partnership across European markets.

The partnership will see Renault and Nissan offer Zoe and Leaf EVs to Uber drivers, as well as future electric vehicles.

The existing UK pilot will be expanded to France by the end of 2020, then the Netherlands and Portugal.

The announcement was made today as part of the ride-hailing app’s commitment to becoming a zero-emission mobility platform.

Uber’s pledge is for 50 per cent of miles travelled on Uber’s platform in the seven European capitals of Amsterdam, Berlin, Brussels, Lisbon, London, Madrid and Paris to be in electric vehicles.

Gilles Normand, SVP for electric vehicles and mobility services at Groupe Renault said: ‘This MoU with Uber is an acknowledgement of our ability to conquest new markets and to support professionals in their energy transition.

‘Today, we capitalize on our competitive advantage: an attractive EV-offer that contributes to large scale electric mobility roll-out.

‘We have worked closely with local authorities over the past years to propose solutions to the growing challenges facing cities: transportation, decarbonization and air quality.

‘With the signature of this MoU we aim to join our forces to accelerate the movement.’

Jordi Vila, divisional vice president for sales and marketing at Nissan Europe, added: ‘From 10 years of experience with the Nissan LEAF, we know people love driving electric, and that making the switch can help drivers to save money and support the clean air ambitions of our major cities.

‘By teaming up with Uber in the UK, we have already been able to increase the awareness and adoption of zero-emission vehicles, and we are looking forward to exploring how to roll that out further in Europe.’