Renault launches new ‘Originals’ service to help keep classic cars on the road

Renault has launched a new service which aims to keep the brand’s classic models on the road for as long as possible.

The French brand has announced ‘The Originals Renault’ programme, which will provide spare parts and repair manuals to owners of historic vehicles.

The service will initially launch in the firm’s home market of France, at a selection of 25 aftersales centres dotted around the country, eight of which are already up and running.

Renault says the locations have been picked to ensure that owners will never be more than 60 miles from an expert to repair their vehicle.

The manufacturer also has plans to expand the scheme to other countries, which may well include the UK further down the line.

Arnaud Belloni, chief branding officer at Renault, said: ‘We are deploying new services developed specifically for enthusiasts and collectors of classic Renault vehicles, allowing them to service, restore and maintain their automotive treasures.

‘It is a way of protecting our shared automotive heritage, so that we can pass it on to future generations.’

The new offering comes at a time when Renault has been keen to pay homage to some of its great models of yesteryear.

Recent years have seen the brand bring back classic nameplates like the 4 and 5 and the new Twingo also takes huge inspiration from the original car of the 1990s.

Back in 2022, Renault also launched a service enabling owners of its cars to obtain a classic vehicle registration document, along with access to certificates of the chassis numbers, colours and factory options.

The ‘Originals Renault’ service marks an expansion on this.