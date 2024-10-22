Residents’ anger sparked over Seat dealership parking

Residents in the immediate vicinity of a Seat dealership have complained that the site is using residential streets as overflow parking, inconveniencing residents and increasing congestion.

Complaints against Listers Seat in Worcester’s Ombersley Road were submitted to local councillor Mel Allcott, following a number of representations from homeowners in the Northwick area of the city, who have claimed that the business is using residential roads in the area as an overflow for its forecourt.

People living in the area claim they struggle to park in the street at the best of times, and that the danger is increased during school run times.

Speaking to the Worcester News, councillor Alcott said: ‘There is a danger factor when people are parking on corners or close to the lines near a junction – it is a very congested area, especially before and after school.

‘I think it is disappointing they are being really inconsiderate. They need to recognise they are in a residential area and other garages accommodate their fleet.;

She added that West Mercia Police and Worcester City Council have tried to solve the issue but that there is no suggestion that the cars are illegally parked.

‘Residents are annoyed because it has been a garage for a long time, and where there used to be an occasional car, there are now many more, so there isn’t anywhere for the residents to park as well,’ she concluded.

‘There are clearly too many cars on the site, and the site is not big enough to accommodate them.’

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police told the newspaper that parking enforcement in the area is the local authority’s responsibility.

