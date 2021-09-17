Robins & Day extends agreement to remarket more than 6,000 cars a year with Manheim

Robins & Day has extended its relationship with Manheim for another year, five months ahead of schedule.

Manheim, part of Cox Automotive, will continue to remarket a minimum of 6,000 vehicles a year through its auctions for the Stellantis-owned dealer group.

The group said this was due to the top service it had received over the last 18 months from the auction house.

Sales director at Robins & Day Richard Garbutt explained: ‘Throughout the past 18 months we have been delighted with the exceptional levels of service we have received from Manheim and the high quality of their remarketing services.

‘It is clear to us that through both Manheim and the wider Cox Automotive group, there are other highly valuable vehicle services we can take advantage of, which is why we wanted to agree this deal ahead of schedule, so that we can explore other opportunities for further partnership.’

James Leese, chief customer officer at Cox Automotive, added: ‘The fact that we are extending our remarketing programme with Robins & Day five months ahead of schedule is fantastic news and testament to the brilliant relationship between our two companies.

‘Robins & Day is one of the most recognised and influential dealer groups in the UK, operating at the forefront of vehicle retail transformation.

‘With a number of multi-brand locations throughout the UK, they have one of the most impressive and varied stock profiles of any retailer and it’s great that we can continue working with them to ensure efficient vehicle disposal for vehicles that reach the end of their fixed term.

‘There are also several other opportunities for our two businesses to work together and we are excited about growing our relationship even further in the coming months.’