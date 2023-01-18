Robins and Day name retired after 100 years in shock Stellantis rebranding move

Stellantis has retired the Robins & Day car dealership name after more than 100 years in operation.

In an announcement to staff yesterday, the group’s chief executive James Weston revealed the 66 dealerships will be rebranded Stellantis & You Sales and Services.

A spokesperson for Stellantis confirmed the Robins & Day name had been replaced with immediate effect with the website already rebranded.

Car dealership site rebranding is now underway.

Robins & Day was started by Mr Robins and Mr Day in 1913 when two bicycle businesses were incorporated.

They began selling cars in 1960 selling Hillman, Talbot and Peugeot models. They were bought out by Peugeot Motor Company in 1970.

Weston said in a post on social media: ‘A proud day today, unveiling our plans for 2023 and beyond to all of our management teams under our new Group name of Stellantis & You Sales and Services!

‘A massive step forward for our group and for our people, not just within our strategic direction, but also the evolution of our values.’

Robins & Day is the wholly owned Stellantis car dealership group which runs Abarth, Citroen, DS, Fiat, Peugeot and Vauxhall dealerships across the country.

Go Vauxhall joined Robins & Day in 2018 following the integration of the Vauxhall and PSA retail networks after the Stellantis merger.

Stellantis said: ‘The new name for Robins & Day is Stellantis &You, Sales and Services.

‘This applies to our 66 franchise locations and is an alignment with Stellantis’ retail division in Europe.’